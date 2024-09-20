Four Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back by Assam Police: Himanta

Guwahati: Four Bangladeshis have been pushed back by Assam Police from near the international border in Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

About 25 infiltrators have been sent back to Bangladesh from Assam this month so far, as per information shared by Sarma on X.

In line with our zero tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj



Keep up the good work 👍

"Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified four Bangladeshi nationals near the border in Karimganj," the CM posted on the micro-blogging site on Thursday evening.

They were identified as Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum and Abdul Sukkur.

"They were immediately sent back across the border to Bangladesh. Good job Team!," Sarma added.

About 25 Bangladeshis have been pushed back this month, while around 50 were sent back till August-end since the beginning of political unrest in the neighbouring country.

Sarma had said earlier that the illegal immigrants were using Assam as a passage to reach the southern cities to work in the textile industry.

BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885 km long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East following the turmoil in Bangladesh.

Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh had said that the state police force is also maintaining a high alert along the international border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally.