Four Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 29 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, were arrested from a village in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay in India, police said on Wednesday.

Police raided a residential premises in Karave village on Tuesday night where the Bangladeshi nationals were staying, an official said.

Police seized mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and Voter IDs from the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Passports Act, and the Foreigners Act. PTI COR NSK