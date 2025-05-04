Four Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended four allegedly illegal Bangladeshi nationals disguised as transgender people from the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area in northwest Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The arrests came following a surveillance operation on Saturday and they have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further deportation proceedings.

All four were involved in begging at traffic signals and were using a banned app to stay in touch with their families to avoid detection, the officials said.

Police revealed that they had undergone minor surgeries and hormonal treatments to alter their appearances and evade detection.

The accused were identified as Md Armaan (21), Md Arif (26), Md Jahid (21) and Md Babul (40), all residents of Narayanganj in Bangladesh.

During interrogation, they admitted to illegally crossing borders and entering India with the help of agents and later travelling to Delhi by train, police said.

Police recovered two smartphones from their possession, both of which had a banned app, which the suspects used to contact their families in Bangladesh.