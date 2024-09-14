Four Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay: Thane resident held for helping them

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly staying in the country without proper documentation, while one man was held for helping them, a Thane police official said on Saturday.

The Manpada police station official identified the Bangladesh nationals as Lucky Nazrul Sheikh (35), Mohammad Shabeer Hussain (30), Ruksana Tausif Sheikh (45), and Tausif Firaz Sheikh (50), while the resident of Kongaon who has been held is Amir Haroon Patel (30).

"We held the Bangladesh nationals after a raid on a flat in Pisawli in Kalyan on Friday. They were staying without proper documentation since 2020. Patel got one of them a SIM card and also a house on rent despite knowing the group was from Bangladesh. They have been charged under Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Act," he said. PTI COR BNM