Four Bangladeshis arrested in Kolkata without documents

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) Police arrested four Bangladeshis here after they failed to provide valid identity documents.

The four middle-aged persons were arrested from Anandapur in south-east Kolkata on Sunday evening following specific inputs, police said.

"They could not provide valid identity documents and confessed to being Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally. They were arrested under Section 14A(b) of the Foreigners Act," a police officer said, adding that a suo motu case has been initiated by Anandapur police station.

They stayed at a rented accommodation in Narendrapur police station area, police added. PTI PNT MNB