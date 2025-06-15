Four Bangladeshis held

Pune, Jun 15 (PTI) The Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Army's southern command and Pune Police apprehended four Bangladeshi immigrants staying illegally in Kondhwa area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the four had worked in Kolkata before migrating to Pune where they worked as construction labourers.

The accused are identified as Swapan Nidhubhushan Mandal (39), Mithunkumar Dilip Mandal (31), Randhir Kumar Mandal (37) and Dilip Mandal (38).

They are booked under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act, police said, adding that their mobile phones and SIM cards have been seized. PTI COR NSK