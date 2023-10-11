Four Bangladeshis held for cheating people under guise of offering foreign currency at discount

Palghar, Oct 11 (PTI) At least four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly cheating some people from Mumbai and neighbouring areas under the pretext of selling foreign currencies at a discount and handing them blank papers resembling banknotes, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, including two women, are found to be living in India without valid documents, senior police inspector (crime branch) Pramod Badakh said.

He said a 64-year-old man from Virar in Palghar district became the latest victim of the gang.

The gang befriended the man and offered to sell him Dirhams and USD at a discount and took Rs 4 lakh from him. They gave him a bundle of blank papers resembling currencies, according to police.

Police traced the quartet based on technical intelligence and tip-offs and seized from them Dirhams worth Rs 1,41,500 in Indian currency.

The gang had allegedly cheated a man from suburban Santacruz in Mumbai of Rs 1 lakh in a similar manner, the crime branch officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NSK