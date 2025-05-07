Four Bangladeshis held for illegally entering Meghalaya

Shillong, May 7 (PTI) Four Bangladesh nationals were arrested in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district on the charge of entering the state without valid papers, officials said on Wednesday.

The BSF detected suspicious movements along the international border on Tuesday night and nabbed four persons from near the zero line.

During preliminary investigation, the apprehended persons were found to be Bangladeshis. They were then handed over to the police.

A senior district police officer said the four were arrested for entering the country without valid travel documents.

The BSF has asked its troops to remain under tight vigil along the 444-km-long border with Bangladesh in Meghalaya to prevent unauthorised entry of people and goods, especially in the unfenced areas.

IG BSF, OP Upadhyay, earlier said that over a 40 km stretch of the international border remained unfenced, mostly in East and West Jaintia Hills districts. PTI JOP NN