Four BJP workers hurt as stage built to welcome Rajasthan minister caves in

Kota (Rajasthan) Jan 5 (PTI) Four BJP workers were injured when the stage set up to welcome minister Heeralal Nagar in Sangod here collapsed while he was being felicitated, party sources said.

Nagar, who was visiting his constituency for the first time after assuming the role of state minister (independent charge), however, did not suffer any severe injury.

The incident took place on Thursday evening. As the minister climbed up the stage set up at Gayatri Circle in Sangod for his welcome, several party workers followed him, the sources said.

While the Sangod MLA was being garlanded, the stage suddenly caved in and collapsed within seconds, causing the minister and party workers to fall with it, they added.

Four BJP workers -- Jaiveer Singh, Mahendra Sharma, Manoj Sharma and Chandra Prakesh Soni -- who sustained injuries were rushed to a hospital, from where two of them were referred to MBS hospital in Kota, the sources said.

The felicitation ceremony was called off following the mishap, they added.

Speaking to PTI on Friday morning, Nagar said he escaped severe injury in the mishap, however, he suffered a cramp in the muscles.

Soni and Mahendra Sharma suffered critical fractures and are being taken to a hospital in Jaipur for better medical care, he added.

According to the party sources, the stage was built to carry up to 15 persons, however, around 40 persons reportedly reached the stage with Nagar, causing it to collapse. PTI COR RPA