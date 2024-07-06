Four bodies found in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Jul 6 (PTI) Four bodies were found in a remote village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, police said.

The four bodies with hands and feet tied and cut marks in the neck were found in a forest on the outskirts of Umpleng village, they said.

"The bodies were found by workers on Saturday morning. We are investigating the incident," said Superintendent of Police, Giri Prasad.

"We suspect that the victims were from outside the state but are not sure unless verification is completed," the SP said.

The police are analysing whether the crime was committed on the spot or it was committed somewhere else and then the bodies dumped at Umpleng, the SP added. PTI JOP RG