Four bodies found in UP's Gonda in 24 hours, probes on

Gonda (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Four people, two of them women, were found dead at separate locations within a period of 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Saturday.

The two women were found hanging at their homes, a man was found dead inside a hotel, while another's body was found in a canal in the district, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said the first body was found Saturday morning in Mankapur town in a hotel. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Mukesh Prajapati.

"He was a resident of Bangawan in Khondare police jurisdiction and had been missing for five days. He was discovered hanging in his hotel room, where he had checked in three days earlier," Jaiswal said.

Mukesh's family had filed a missing person report on August 5 after he left home on a motorcycle and never returned, he added.

The second body was found floating in a canal near Elanpur Grant village in the Mankapur area on Saturday morning.

Hansraj Verma, 62, a resident of Firozpur village's Dhanwa Dihwa hamlet, had left home on a bicycle following a fight with his family on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The third body, Poonam, 24, was discovered on Saturday morning in the Katra Bazar area's Chhitnapur village. Poonam, who had got married in 2021, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room, according to police.

Her father, Shivnath, had filed a complaint, the police said.

The fourth body, found on Friday evening, was that of Garima Singh, 26, a resident of Kot Khas village in Khondare. Garima allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, police said.

Garima's mother, Poonam Singh, said her daughter had married Vishal Singh of Ram Purwa village in Deoria district last November. A case has been registered based on the complaint, the police added.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, and investigations are ongoing in all four cases, according to the police. PTI COR KIS VN VN