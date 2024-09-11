Four bodies found near dam on outskirts of Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 11 (PTI) Bodies of four people, aged between 25 and 30, were found near a dam on the outskirts of Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were recovered around 11 pm on Tuesday near Rukka dam under the Ranchi Sadar Police Station limits.

The police suspected that the four died due to a lightning strike while they were catching fish at the dam.

After the family members of the deceased informed the police, a team of police personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies, a senior officer said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death. But, prima facie, it appears that they died due to lightning strike," Sadar Police Station in-charge Kuldeep Kumar told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Sohaib, Sahid Nurullah, Md Asif and Md Maqsood, he said.

According to family members of the deceased, the four left their houses around 10 am on Tuesday.

The family members started searching for them around 9 pm after the four men did not return to their homes, locals said. PTI SAN BDC