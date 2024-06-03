Four booked for abetting suicide of lab technician in Thane district

Thane, Jun 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 50-year-old lab technician over repayment of a loan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased man's wife, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act 2014 against three women and a man, an official from the Ambernath police station said.

The victim, Mahesh Nair, hanged himself in his office on May 6, and a suicide note was found in his clothing, in which he named the four accused and alleged that they had threatened him and his family for the repayment of a loan he had taken, he said.

The man had taken a quick loan from the accused for his son's education and had repaid it and had again borrowed money from them and was in the process of making payments, the official said.

The accused had allegedly ransacked the victim's house and took away his son's laptop and other items, he said.

A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made in the case, the official said. PTI COR ARU