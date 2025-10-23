Four booked for barging into teen girl's house, sexually harassing her

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Four persons have been booked for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting an 18-year-old girl after barging into her home on October 20 in Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

One of the accused, who claimed to be in love with the victim, along with his associates, entered her house late at night and touched her inappropriately, and also assaulted her with an iron rod when she asked them leave, the official said.

"The victim's brother was also beaten up. We have booked four persons, two of whom are unidentified, for sexual harassment, assault and house trespass under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, no arrest has been made in the case. Further probe is underway," the Sanpada police station official added. PTI COR BNM