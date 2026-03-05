Four booked for beating up shopkeeper in Bhiwandi

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) Four persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Sunny Dubey (19) was hit by four persons on March 3 after he refused to go with them for a Holi party, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

"He has named Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi and two other unidentified persons in his complaint. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made in the case," he said. PTI COR BNM