Four booked for cheating builder of Rs 40 lakh

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Four persons were booked for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 40 lakh in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The accused promised the victim they could give him counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1.6 crore if he gave them Rs 40 lakh, the Manpada police station official said.

"Between November 20 and 25, the accused first took Rs 1 lakh from him and then another Rs 39 lakh in a farmhouse. At the same time, other accused posing as policemen carried out what they claimed was a raid and confiscated all the money," he said.

On the complaint of the builder, the four persons were booked on Sunday under Indian Penal Code provisions for cheating, posing as a government servant, criminal breach of trust and other offences but are yet to be arrested, he said.

The Manpada police station official identified them as Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation's conservancy worker Swapnil Jadhav, driver Aadesh Bhoir, labour supplier Sachin Jadhav and Parivali grampanchayat clerk Akshay Gaikwad. PTI COR BNM BNM