Four booked for cheating farmers of Rs 21.6 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 14 (PTI) An offence has been registered against the management of a company for allegedly duping four farmers of Rs 21.6 lakh in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, an offence was registered on Friday against the CEOs of Deepak Energy Conservation under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The accused had allegedly lured the complainants to invest in various schemes of the company by promising them good returns, he said.

The farmers from Talasari taluka allegedly lost Rs. 21.66 lakh between January 2018 and March 2019, the official said.

While no arrests have been made so far, the police are probing the financial transactions of the company, he said. PTI COR ARU