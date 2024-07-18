Four booked for duping investors of Rs 6.57 cr with gold investment scheme

Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) Four persons from a family of jewellers were booked for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 6.57 crore, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The accused lured 18 persons into investing Rs 6.57 crore in a gold scheme after promising high returns, the Panvel town police station official said.

"The victims did not get the promised returns or the money they had invested. The four have been booked under Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act on Wednesday," he said. PTI COR MVG BNM