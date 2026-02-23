Four booked for forced religious conversion in UP's Pratapgarh; one held

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four people for alleged forced religious conversion and other offences at Jethwara police station here, an official said on Monday. One of them has been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Vrajanandan Rai said the action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Santosh Shukla, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

In his complaint, Shukla alleged that Badrulzama, Kallu, Naim and Nizam, all residents of Kutiliya village, had confined him for the past 10 years. He claimed they forced him to do household and other work, assaulted him when he tried to leave and threatened to kill him.

Shukla further alleged that his religion was changed without his consent and his name was altered to Sher Ali Khan. He also claimed that a forged Aadhaar card was prepared using the new name.

According to the complaint, when Shukla tried to escape on February 20, the accused and five to six unidentified associates intercepted him, took him back and assaulted him.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections against the four named accused and unidentified persons. Badrulzama has been arrested, while efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused, the additional SP added.