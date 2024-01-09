Four booked for holding tribal man captive, beating him up in Satara

Palghar, Jan 9 (PTI) The police on Tuesday registered an offence against four persons for allegedly holding a tribal man from Maharashtra's Palghar district captive and beating him up, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Koregaon police station in Satara, the official said.

The case has been registered against four persons, including the supervisor of a sugar factory but no arrests have been made so far, the official said.

As per the complaint, the victim, Krishna Nagde (40), worked as a labourer at sugar factories in Satara. Workers were allegedly not paid extra when they worked at various sugar factories between October 10, 2023 and January 8, and some of them escaped, he said.

The accused suspected Nagde of provoking the workers to escape and they allegedly held him captive and beat him up, the official said. PTI COR ARU