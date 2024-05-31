Four booked for illegally transporting sand, assaulting cop in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Four people were booked for allegedly assaulting a police constable and illegally transporting river sand in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when police constable Anil Kumar tried to stop the trucks at a checkpoint.

Yadaram Meena, who was illegally transporting river sand in the truck, called his associates, assaulted Kumar and fled, District Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta said.

At some distance, police deployed at another check-post in Bonli also tried to stop the four accused but they could not, Gupta said.

Two separate cases were registered at the Malarna Dungar and Bonli police stations. The accused are currently absconding and efforts are being made to arrest them, he said. PTI SDA HIG HIG