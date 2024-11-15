Four booked for kidnapping and thrashing businessman, extorting Rs 40,000 from him

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) Police on Friday registered a case against four persons, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping a businessman in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district by posing as cops and extorting Rs 40,000 from him, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred early on Wednesday, he said.

In his complaint, the 20-year-old victim said when he was travelling in his car, the accused waylaid his vehicle in a tempo and told him that they were police personnel.

They told him that they knew he was involved in the business of beef and was transporting it in his car, he said.

Advertisment

"The accused pulled him out of his car and forced him to get into their tempo. They thrashed him, demanded Rs 1 lakh from him and threatened to kill him if he failed to make the payment. They then forced him to pay Rs 40,000 online," senior inspector Bharat Kamat of Narpoli police station said.

A case under charges of wrongful restraint, kidnapping for ransom, personating a public servant and common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, he said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far. PTI COR NP