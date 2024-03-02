Four booked for misappropriating goods worth Rs 3.95 cr from container yard in Panvel

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) Four persons were booked for alleged misappropriation of goods worth Rs 3.95 crore from a container yard in Rohinjan in Panvel, a police official said on Saturday.

The four worked in the warehouse of a company and had taken away goods like mobile phone accessories, ammonium chloride, seeds, shoes and clothing items, the Taloja police station official said.

"These goods were stored in the warehouse where the four worked and customs duty had not been paid on them. The misappropriation took place between July 2022 and July 2023," he said.

He identified the accused as Mayuresh Chaskar, Sushil Mandal, Shailesh Thakur, and Mahesh Shivale but added no arrest has been made in the case pertaining to criminal breach of trust by persons entrusted with safeguarding property, which was registered on Friday. PTI COR BNM