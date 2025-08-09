Four booked for objectionable social media posts about Dharali disaster

Dehradun, Aug 9 (PTI) Four persons have been booked by Uttarakhand Police for their objectionable posts related to the Dharali disaster on Facebook with the intention to stoke hatred between communities.

Four FIRs were lodged at the Kotwali police station here on Friday in connection with the incident, sub-inspector Vikki Tamta said on Saturday.

One of the accused uploaded two photographs of Dharali before and after the flash floods on his Facebook account and wrote, "Disaster in Dharali village.. nature's bulldozer", Tamta said.

The others wrote provocative comments in response to the post with the intention to hurt religious sentiments, he said.

Reacting to the post, one of them wrote "Stop demolishing mosques, mazars and madrassas." Another wrote, "This is the same place where the houses of Muslims are razed." Tamta said efforts are underway to arrest them.

Stern action will be taken against anyone who uploads fake news or shares content on social media platforms without verifying them to mislead people about the disaster in Dharali, Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said. PTI ALM ZMN