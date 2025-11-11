Four booked for partying inside Bengaluru jail with prohibited items

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) The police have booked four undertrial prisoners at the Bengaluru Central Jail after a video went viral showing them dancing and using prohibited items.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, Imamsaab Myageri.

In his complaint, he said the video showed Karthik alias Jitre Patrick, Dhananjay alias Renukaprasad, Manjunath V alias Koli Manja and Charan Rao B dancing inside Barrack-8, Room-7 of the prison.

According to the summary of the complaint, on November 9, 2025, several television channels aired footage showing a group of undertrial prisoners dancing inside the prison premises.

"The inmates were seen using prohibited items inside the prison," Myageri said.

Sources claimed that they were boozing and having non-vegetarian food inside the jail.

The footage captured on a mobile phone, which is banned within prison limits, was circulated outside and reached the media, the officer said.

The prison authorities have sought a thorough investigation to identify who recorded the video, how the mobile phone was brought inside, who transmitted the footage outside the jail premises, and who provided it to the media.

The complaint has urged that appropriate legal action be taken against the concerned inmates as well as those responsible for recording and leaking the video.

The Karnataka government has suspended Myageri along with the assistant superintendent of prison while transferring the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Jail K Suresha.

The leaked video purportedly showed a terror suspect, a serial rapist and a gold smuggler having mobile phones.

The BJP on Monday staged a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the video showed a terror suspect, who is allegedly an ISIS recruiter, with a mobile phone. PTI GMS GMS KH