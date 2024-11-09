Four booked for slaughtering cattle in MP; beef seized

Burhanpur (MP), Nov 9 (PTI) Police seized beef from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur and booked four persons, an official said on Saturday.

Police raided a house on Friday after learning that Afzal Qureshi and Chandu Qureshi, both residents of Ganpati Naka area, were involved in gauvansh slaughtering and selling meat, said Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar.

While the Qureshis fled during the raid, police recovered objectionable things, he said, adding that police seized tools and booked Afzal and his associates. Ganpati Naka police station has succeeded in seizing the meat of cow- two slaughtered bulls- during the raid on Friday, police stated.

A case was registered against four persons under the MP Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam 2024 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, a release said. PTI COR ADU NSK