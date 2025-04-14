Four booked over objectionable remarks, gestures against Ambedkar in UP's Hapur

Hapur, Apr 14 (PTI) Police in Hapur have booked four individuals for allegedly making objectionable gestures and comments towards a hoarding and statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the eve of his birth anniversary, triggering outrage among members of the Dalit community, officials said Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday and was caught on camera.

In the footage, four people are seen riding two separate scooters -- three on a black scooter and one on a white scooter -- making offensive gestures towards a hoarding and statue of Ambedkar and using derogatory language against members of the Scheduled Castes, police said.

Dr AK Kardam, district president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police regarding the incident.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Munish Pratap Singh told reporters, "We have registered a case based on the complaint and video evidence. Strict action will be taken against the accused. Search operations are underway to locate and apprehend them." The incident has sparked strong condemnation from the Dalit community. Members have demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and called for swift justice.

Advocate Anil Azad, state president of Dalit Swabhiman Sangharsh Vahini, also condemned the remarks and gestures made against Ambedkar and the community. He urged authorities to invoke provisions under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused, in addition to existing charges.

Community leaders have warned that if prompt action is not taken, protests may be held in the coming days. The police have assured that appropriate legal steps are being followed.