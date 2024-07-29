Four boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Didwana

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Four boys drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Rajasthan's Didwana district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday in Kerap village when the victims -- Bhupesh, Shivraj, Vishal and Sahil -- had gone to play near the pond. When the children, aged between 12 to 15 years, did not return till late, their parents started a search for them and spotted their slippers near the pond, they said.

Suspecting that the boys might have drowned in the pond, some of the parents jumped into the pond and took out two bodies at around 9 pm on Sunday, the police said.

The other two bodies were taken out by a team of SDRF from Nagaur and local divers at around 2 am, they said.

The police suspects the boys went into the pool to take a bath and drowned.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to the mortuary and will be handed over to their family members later in the day, the police said. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ