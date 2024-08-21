Four boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Tonk

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Four boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Tonk on Wednesday, police said.

The victims, Hansraj, Dilkhush, Vikas and Vijay -- aged 17-18 -- had entered the pond to bring out a buffalo but they got stuck in mud and drowned, Station House Officer (SHO) Uniara Police Station Dharmesh Dayma said.

The incident took place in Mohammadpura village, the police said.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem, SHO Dayma said.