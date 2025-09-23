Four boys drown while bathing in pond in Bihar's Saran

Saran (Bihar), Sep 23 (PTI) Four boys, aged between 11 and 14 years, drowned while bathing in a pond in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish Kumar (14), Munna Kumar (11), Kariman (13) and Ankush (11).

The incident took place in Maricha Thikaha village in Garkha police station area in the morning.

Speaking to reporters, Garkha police station SHO Shahshi Ranjan said, "According to locals, the boys had gone to take a bath in a pond in the village, during which they slipped and fell into deep waters. Upon seeing them drowning, villagers tried to save them, but could not. Their bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem examination." PTI COR PKD ACD