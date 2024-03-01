Four brothers among six sentenced to 7 years RI in attempt to murder case

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced six persons, including four sons of a former local corporator couple, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2012 case of attempted murder.

In the order passed on Thursday, additional sessions court judge Premal Vithalani also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on each of them.

The convicts are identified as Rais Idris Ansari (46), Mohammed Sagir alias Raju Idris Ansari (42), Sarfaraj Idris Ansari (40), Ramiz Idris Ansari (36) (all sons of the corporator couple), Mohammed Salim Abdul Khalik Shaikh (55) and Mushtaq Ahmed Mansoor Shaikh (41), he said.

Special public prosecutor Hemlata Deshmukh told the court that on September 23, 2012, the mother of one of the accused had dumped some garbage in front of a chicken shop in Sri Lanka locality of Mumbra. When the shop owner objected, the woman's son along with the other accused came to the shop and ransacked it. The accused also attacked the shop owner, his friend and mother, in which the trio suffered serious injuries.

The police later registered a case of unlawful assembly and attempt to murder against the accused and arrested them.

In the order, the judge observed that the prosecution has successfully proven all the charges against the accused and noted that no leniency is required to be shown to them. PTI COR NP