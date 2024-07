Tezpur (Assam), Jul 7 (PTI) Four brothers were arrested and a pistol with ammunition was recovered from them in Assam’s Sonitpur district during a joint operation by police and CRPF on Saturday night, additional SP (HQ) Madhurima Das said.

Das said the operation was conducted in Kuttamari Char on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra.

A pistol, a magazine and five .22 live ammunition were recovered from the residence of one of the accused, police said. PTI COR SSG SSG MNB