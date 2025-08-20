Four brothers sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 murder case in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 20 (PTI) A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has sentenced four brothers to life imprisonment for murdering a man in 2014, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ritesh Sachdeva on Tuesday convicted Nawab, Insar, Kadir and Islam under Section 302 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of them.

Government counsel Virendra Kumar Nagar told PTI that Ikram was shot dead while several others were injured in an attack stemming from an old enmity at the Balwa village under the Shamli Kotwali police station limits in the Shamli district on July 14, 2014. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK