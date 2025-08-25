Four burglars held in Delhi; stolen jewellery, cash recovered

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a gang of burglars with the arrest of four people, including a woman, in a case of house robbery in north Delhi's Burari area, an official said on Monday.

Police said they have recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery, a mobile phone, documents and a power bank from their possession.

A gold loan of Rs 1.86 lakh taken from a finance company by mortgaging some of the stolen jewellery has also been frozen, the official said.

According to the police, an online FIR was registered on August 18 at Burari police station after complainant Dharmender Raghav reported burglary at his residence in Kamal Vihar. Jewellery worth Rs 8 to 10 lakh, a purse containing documents and a mobile phone were stolen.

"The team analysed CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, checked entry and exit routes. On the night of August 20, acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two men on a motorcycle at Burari Chowk. They were identified as Sumit (27) and Aakash alias Golu (23). The motorcycle was found stolen from Bhalswa Dairy area. During checking, three pairs of silver anklets and a Samsung mobile phone were recovered from them," said the police officer.

He further said that on interrogation, they confessed to committing the burglary along with their associate Mahender, who is currently absconding.

At their instance, police raided a house in Sudarshan Park and arrested 26-year-old Manju alias Manisha. She is the sister of absconding accused Mahender and girlfriend of Sumit. Police recovered four gold bangles from her possession, which were allegedly gifted to her by Sumit, he added.

Police later found that the gang had mortgaged some of the stolen jewellery at a finance company in Ramesh Nagar and secured a loan of Rs 1.86 lakh. The amount was credited to the bank account of another accused, Sonu (37), who was also arrested. He provided his account to receive the loan amount and took a 10 per cent commission.

The accused also admitted to their involvement in two other burglaries in Burari last month, the police said, adding that a stolen mobile phone, a power bank, an Aadhaar card and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered.

The officer said that Sumit, a graduate, is unemployed and a drug addict. He has been involved in crime for the last seven years and has three theft cases registered against him. Aakash, a school dropout, has six previous cases of theft and NDPS Act. Manju too is a drug addict and got involved in crime through her associates, while Sonu, a B.Com graduate, works as a tutor.

The police said further raids are being conducted to nab Mahender and recover the remaining stolen property. PTI BM NB