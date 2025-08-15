Four cases against multi-crore fraudster transferred to CID for further probe

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 15 (PTI) The Karnataka Director General & Inspector General of Police has ordered the transfer of four criminal cases registered against accused multi-crore fraudster Roshan Saldanha, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for detailed investigation.

The directive was issued on August 13.

Two cases--Crime Nos. 22/2025 and 40/2025--were registered at the CEN police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The other two--Nos. 109/2025 and 115/2025-- were registered at the Kankanady police station under separate sections.

These cases are linked to a "loan-and-land fraud" operation with estimated fraud amounts ranging from Rs 10 crore to over Rs 200 crore.

Roshan Saldanha (43), a resident of Bollagudda, Bajal, was arrested in July following a police raid on his lavish mansion, which featured secret chambers and elaborate deception setups, allegedly designed to dupe businessmen.

Authorities have frozen Rs 3.7 crore and uncovered victim networks extending to Maharashtra and Assam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has concurrently conducted raids under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), seizing Rs 3.8 crore in assets and tracing Rs 5.8 crore spent on fishing boats purchased under the name of Saldanha's wife, Dafney Neethu D'Souza.