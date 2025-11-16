Four cattle traffickers arrested after police encounter in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Police have arrested four alleged members of a cattle-smuggling gang after a brief encounter in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached near the Gaurav Path vegetable market, where seven to eight accused were allegedly loading cattle into a pick-up vehicle. After seeing the police, the suspects tried to flee while opening fire at the police with the intent to kill, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Prashant Kiran said.

The police chased their vehicle, and after its tyre burst, the suspects abandoned it and tried to escape on foot, the SP said, adding that with the help of residents, four accused were surrounded and arrested.

The police arrested -- Rahil alias Chaurda Meo, Tarif alias Shambhu Meo, Anees and Sahil -- all residents of Haryana's Nuh district, the officer said, adding that Rahil and Junaid alias Junna managed to escape during the chase.

Police recovered the pick-up vehicle allegedly used for cattle smuggling.

According to police, Rahil alias Chaurda is a habitual offender with more than four dozen cases registered against him in Rajasthan and Haryana, including those related to murder, robbery, theft, cattle smuggling, burglary and obstructing public servants.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused, police said. PTI AG SHS SHS