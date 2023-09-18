Four chargesheeted for running fake employment racket in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against four persons for allegedly running a fake employment racket and swindling over Rs 41 lakhs from unemployed youth here, an official said.

The chargesheet against Abdul Rashid Pandit and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat from Baramulla, and Mohd Ayub and Mohd Azam Mellu from Poonch was filed in a local court in a case registered at Jammu crime branch in 2014, a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said the case was registered following a written complaint that a large number of youth from Poonch were duped on the pretext of arranging jobs in various government departments.

As per procedure in vogue, preliminary verification was initiated and the allegations were prima facie established and subsequently, the instant case was registered for in-depth investigation, the spokesperson said.

He said relevant records and statements of witnesses were recorded and scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was gathered, which revealed that 53 unemployed youth were duped of Rs 41.9 lakh.

However, investigation is continuing to get more leads for thoroughly busting this deep-rooted employment racket, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS SKY