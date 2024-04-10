Four child traffickers held in Delhi's Nangloi, two babies rescued

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested four child traffickers from the Nangloi area here and rescued two babies, officials said.

The accused were identified as Gurmeet Singh (41), his wife Hasmeet Kaur (37), Mariyam (30) and Naina (24), all residents of Delhi, police said.

They used to buy children from poor families in different states and then sell them further, they said. "At around 6 pm on April 2, the police received inputs about a child trafficking gang seen near Sonia hospital following which a team from the Nangloi police station was dispatched. Four people, including a woman carrying a baby girl, were apprehended. They were planning to take the child to an undisclosed location," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The officer said the rescued infant was around 15-20 days old.

"They had got this baby girl from Punjab and had tried to sell her in UP but could not find a customer. So, they later brought her to Delhi and were trying to sell her here but were nabbed," the DCP said.

An FIR under sections 370 (trafficking of persons), 34 (common intentions) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered, he said.

The police said that during interrogation, the accused also revealed that they had sold another baby girl, aged about three months, in Chandigarh for about Rs 2.5 lakhs.

"Accordingly, a team was sent and they have rescued the child from a couple in Chandigarh," the DCP said. PTI BM BHJ