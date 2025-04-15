Four children drown in pond in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Apr 15 (PTI) Four children, aged between eight and 16, drowned while bathing in a village pond in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Udsuggi village under Garhwa police station limits when the children went for bathing in the pond, Garhwa Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said.

The deceased were identified as Lucky Kumar (8), Akshay Kumar (12), Hariom Chandravanshi (13) and Narayan Chandravanshi (16).

The villagers told police that the children got trapped in deep water and drowned. "They immediately took them out of the pond and took them to Sadar hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," he said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG