Four children drown in water-filled pit

Yavatmal, Aug 20 (PTI) Four children in the age group of 10 to 14 years drowned in a water-filled pit for a railway flyover in Darwha city of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The children were playing near the under-construction flyover located near Darwha railway station, where a large pit was dug for laying pillars, an official said.

He said the investigation is underway to understand whether the children fell into the pit where rainwater was accumulated or if they went for a swim.

The deceased are identified as Rihan Aslam Khan, Golu Pandurang Narnavare, Somya Satish Khadsan, and Vaibhav Ashish Bothle.

Some locals pulled the children out of the water and rushed them to the hospital, where they were declared as brough dead. PTI COR CLS NSK