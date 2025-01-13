Four children drown, mother who jumped in canal with them rescued

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 13 (PTI) Four children drowned while their mother, who allegedly threw them into a canal and jumped in with them, was rescued in this district on Monday, police said A local fisherman who saw Bhagyashree Bhajantri (26) struggling for life in a canal in Benal village of Nidagundi Taluk rescued her. Her four girl children including a twins were found dead, they added.

Bhajantri hailed from Telagi village in Kolar Taluk. It is alleged that she took the extreme step due to frequent quarrel in the family, police said. PTI GMS ADB