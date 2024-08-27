Four children injured after ceiling of school collapses in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 27 (PTI) Four children were injured when the roof of a government school collapsed in Kuntur of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, officials said.

The roof of the school collapsed while classes were in session and four children were injured, they said.

The incident occurred when many children were playing outside in the field. The repair work of the building was underway and during the ongoing work, the roof collapsed, the officials said.

The injured students were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, parents have expressed their displeasure over the "irresponsibility of the teachers" who made the students sit inside the building where repair work was going on. Parents have also complained to the Puttur field education officials about this. PTI CORR AMP AMP ANE