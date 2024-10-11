Four children killed by speeding SUV in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Four children were mowed down by a speeding SUV in Assam's Dhubri district on Friday, a senior police official said.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Navin Singh told PTI that the sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit the four kids early in the morning when they were strolling near their home adjacent to National Highway 17 in Golakganj.

"We have arrested the culprit driving the SUV at a high speed," he said.

Three children died on the spot, while another died on the way to a hospital, Singh said.

The victims were identified as Mariyam Khatoon, Jouai Rahman, Abu Raihan, and Mehedi Husein. PTI TR SBN SBN