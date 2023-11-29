Four children reunited with families

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Four children who had run away from home were reunited with their families in two separate cases in Thane district, an official release said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Two children were seen fighting and creating ruckus on an AC local when it was near Ambernath station on Tuesday and passengers complained to police about them. As the two could not tell the police their address properly, they were presented before the Child Welfare Committee and later handed over to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP), the release said.

The GRP traced their parents at a slum in Ulhasnagar and handed the children over to them.

In the second case, Naupada police in Thane city spotted two children loitering around Vandana Cinema. When asked, they said they had arrived from Pune but could not give any more information.

Police contacted their parents and handed the children over to them, the release said. The children's ages were not specified in both the cases. PTI COR KRK