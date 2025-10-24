Four children swept away in Andhra's Swarnamukhi river

Tirchanuru (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 24 (PTI) Four school-going children were swept away in the Swarnamukhi river here on Friday, said a police official.

According to police, the children went to the river to celebrate one boy's birthday.

"One of the children slipped and fell into the river, and his brother jumped in to rescue him who along with two others got washed away," Deputy Superintendent of Police B Prasad told PTI.

Among the four children, two are from the same family.

One body was recovered so far while three are still missing, said Prasad.

Police, fire, and revenue officials visited the site. A team from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on standby to begin search operations on Saturday, as it was difficult to do so during night. PTI MS GDK SA