Four Chinese nationals held at Indo-Nepal border in Bihar

Motihari, May 8 (PTI) Four Chinese nationals have been arrested at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district for entering the country without valid visas, a police officer said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat, the four foreigners, all residents of Hunan province in China, were caught at the Raxaul check post late Wednesday night.

"The Chinese nationals were accompanied by two Nepalese tourist guides. The Nepalese nationals were let off after interrogation by SSB and local police", said the SP.

He added that the Chinese nationals were booked under the Foreigners' Act. PTI CORR NAC RG