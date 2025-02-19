Four KBS college students drown in Gujarat's Valsad district

Valsad: Four college students drowned in a river while out on a picnic in Valsad district of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

A group of eight students of KBS College in Vapi had gone for a picnic at Pandav Kund, the spot where the Koli river originates, on Tuesday evening, Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela said.

One of them jumped into the river to swim, but began to drown. Four others also jumped in to save him, but they too began to drown, he said.

As their friends raised the alarm, some residents of Rohiya Talat village came to their rescue, Vaghela said.

All five were rushed to the nearby community health centre at Kaprada, but the doctors declared four of them dead while managing to save another student who was unconscious, the police officer said.

The victims were in the age group of 19 to 22 and hailed from Dabhel in Daman district of the neighbouring Union Territory.

A case of accidental death was registered at Kaprada police station, he said.