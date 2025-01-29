Four college students held for blocking school van, threatening Class 12 student in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 16 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested four college students for allegedly blocking a school van with two vehicles and threatening a Class 12 student by brandishing a toy gun, police said on Tuesday.

Two vehicles have been impounded, and a stick, along with a toy gun, has been seized from the accused, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon near Signature Tower, when a group of youths allegedly intercepted a school van while the student was returning home after an examination.

The student’s father, in his complaint, said that as the van reached the Signature Tower bus stop, two Fortuner vehicles blocked its way.

The accused then threatened the van driver and the student by brandishing a firearm and warning that the student would be killed, the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station on Monday. Four people, Pankaj (23), Neeraj (20), Prince (20), residents of Badshahpur, and Himanshu (22), from Sector 49 here, were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

All the accused are students of different colleges, they added.

During interrogation, Neeraj confessed that his brother had an altercation with the student around six months ago, following which the accused planned the attack, police said.

“We are questioning the accused", a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR OZ OZ