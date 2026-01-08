Four college students killed in high-speed crash in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Four people died and another was injured after their speeding car crashed into a roadside tree near Mirzaguda here in the small hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred between 1 am and 1.30 am under Mokila Police Station limits, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that excessive speed was the cause of the accident.

"Five college students, aged between 18-21, were in the vehicle travelling at high speed. The driver lost control and hit a roadside tree, resulting in the death of four of them," an official said.

The impact was so severe that the car split into two, they said, adding that a girl student survived the crash and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. PTI VVK VVK ROH