Four Colombo-bound flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport due to bad weather

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (PTI) Four flights, three from the Middle East region and one from Malaysia, bound for Sri Lanka were diverted to the international airport here on Friday due to bad weather over Colombo, TIAL said.

Two were Srilankan Airline flights, one each from Dubai and Doha, one was an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi and the last one an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.

The Etihad Airways aircraft landed here at 3.44 am, the AirAsia flight at 4.37 am and the Srilankan Airlines flights at 7.44 am and 7.55 am, TIAL said. PTI HMP ROH